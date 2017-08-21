Coffee shop chain recalls solar eclipse glasses over safety fears

Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.More >
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.More >
An Upstate family is hoping for the safe return of a missing teen girl.More >
An Upstate family is hoping for the safe return of a missing teen girl.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
The Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler confirms an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in Gaffney early Sunday morning.More >
The Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler confirms an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in Gaffney early Sunday morning.More >
The Anderson County coroner confirms a drowning victim was located about 40-50 feet deep in Lake Hartwell over two days since the drowning was reported.More >
The Anderson County coroner confirms a drowning victim was located about 40-50 feet deep in Lake Hartwell over two days since the drowning was reported.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A search is underway for suspects who the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said opened fire at a deputy during a pursuit early Monday morning.More >
A search is underway for suspects who the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said opened fire at a deputy during a pursuit early Monday morning.More >
Ahead of Monday's eclipse, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced plans to help ease the high volume of traffic expected in the area.More >
Ahead of Monday's eclipse, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced plans to help ease the high volume of traffic expected in the area.More >
Lines wrapped around several Krispy Kreme locations in the Upstate on Sunday as crowds waited anxiously for a special edition treat.More >
Lines wrapped around several Krispy Kreme locations in the Upstate on Sunday as crowds waited anxiously for a special edition treat.More >
Photos from across the Upstate as crowds gear up for the total solar eclipse on August 21.More >
Photos from across the Upstate as crowds gear up for the total solar eclipse on August 21.More >
Several events are being held all across the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday for viewers to enjoy the show.More >
Several events are being held all across the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday for viewers to enjoy the show.More >
Spartanburg Peace Rally. (8/20/17)More >
Spartanburg Peace Rally. (8/20/17)More >
Tiger fans gathered on Clemson University's Memorial Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming football season as well as get autographs from their favorite players.More >
Tiger fans gathered on Clemson University's Memorial Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming football season as well as get autographs from their favorite players.More >
Spartanburg District One partnered with Gramling United Methodist Church and many agencies from across Spartanburg Co. to provide services and resources to the families in District One such as physicals, hair cuts and school supplies.More >
Spartanburg District One partnered with Gramling United Methodist Church and many agencies from across Spartanburg Co. to provide services and resources to the families in District One such as physicals, hair cuts and school supplies.More >