SC Emergency Management issues PSA to eclipse drivers

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management Division are issuing warnings to drivers to stay safe on the road during the August 21 total solar eclipse.

The agencies released a humorous public service announcement video to remind drivers:

Leave early for your eclipse viewing destination. Traffic could be heavy. Be wary of distracted or disoriented drivers. Continue moving on roadways while driving during the eclipse. Do not pull over on a controlled-access interstate for any reason other than an emergency. Don't wear your eclipse glasses while driving. Don't text and drive.

Watch S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Bob explain what you need to know:

