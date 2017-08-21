SC Emergency Management issues PSA to eclipse drivers

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management Division are issuing warnings to drivers to stay safe on the road during the August 21 total solar eclipse.
The agencies released a humorous public service announcement video to remind drivers:
Watch S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Bob explain what you need to know:
