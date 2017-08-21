Check your tickets: $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Upstate - FOX Carolina 21

Check your tickets: $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Upstate

PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

One lucky Upstate lottery player won $300,000 in Sunday night's Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the top-prize ticket was purchases at the Pic N Pay on River Road in Piedmont. All five numbers matched on the winning ticket and it was "Powered-Up", tripling the prize to $300,00.

Below are the winning numbers from the Aug. 29 drawing:

7 - 9 - 12 - 27 – 33     Power-Up: 3

