Check your tickets: $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Upstate

One lucky Upstate lottery player won $300,000 in Sunday night's Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the top-prize ticket was purchases at the Pic N Pay on River Road in Piedmont. All five numbers matched on the winning ticket and it was "Powered-Up", tripling the prize to $300,00.

Below are the winning numbers from the Aug. 29 drawing:

7 - 9 - 12 - 27 – 33 Power-Up: 3

