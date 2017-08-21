Thousands gather in South Carolina for total solar eclipse

Thousands of people from around the world have gathered in Columbia, where the total solar eclipse is expected to last longer than most places in the country.

NASA estimates as many as 1 million visitors could be in South Carolina on Monday to view the eclipse.

The total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, starting in Oregon at 1:16 p.m. EDT and exiting near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:47 p.m. EDT.

In Columbia, the event is expected to last 2 minutes 36 seconds. That's among the longest periods of totality in the country. Forecasters expected mostly sunny weather in the area.

The University of South Carolina pushed student move-in back a day to Tuesday to avoid eclipse-day congestion.

