Greenville police search for accused auto theft suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police search for accused auto theft suspect

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville Police Department are searching for a suspect accused in auto thefts.

According to police, the suspect broke into two vehicles located at Cleveland Park Drive back in July. 

Officers said the suspect stole credit cards from the vehicles and swiped them at a Walmart in Taylors and Greenville before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

