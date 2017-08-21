SCDOT reports heavier traffic on I-85; eclipse overflow shuts do - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT reports heavier traffic on I-85; eclipse overflow shuts down I-26 rest areas

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said emergency patrol units are monitoring interstates as eclipse traffic begins to pick up.

SCDOT officials said they are reviewing both speed and congestion on the roadways. State Highway Emergency Patrol units and additional maintenance units are staffing all of Interstate 26 throughout the state.

Along I-26 near Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, SCDOT said rest areas have been closed in both directions due to eclipse traffic overflow. Rest areas are also closed on I-95 near Santee.

Officials said speeds are continuing to register as normal, although the volume of traffic on the road is increasing.

I-85 south bound into Greenville and I-77 southbound from Rock Hill are both experiencing heavier than normal traffic, but SCDOT said there are no major traffic incidents reported.

