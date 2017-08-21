Asheville Police: Woman sustains non-life threatening injuries after stabbed 20 times

Asheville City Police say a woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed approximately 20 times on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred on McCauley Drive.

They say a male suspect stabbed the female victim approximately 20 times before stealing the victim's vehicle and driving away.

Officers confirm, the victim was driving a grey 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing.

