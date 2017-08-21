Asheville Police: Woman sustains non-life threatening injuries a - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville Police: Woman sustains non-life threatening injuries after stabbed 20 times

Posted: Updated:
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville City Police say a woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed approximately 20 times on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred on McCauley Drive.

They say a male suspect stabbed the female victim approximately 20 times before stealing the victim's vehicle and driving away.

Officers confirm, the victim was driving a grey 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.