Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital

Eclipse (left) and baby Michael (right) (Source: GHS)

The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.

The healthcare system said all babies born on August 21 will received onesies commemorating the total eclipse.

A baby born at Greenville Memorial Hospital to parents Freedom and Michael Eubanks was named Eclipse Alizebeth in honor of the special day.

Baby Michael was born at Baptist Easley Hospital at 8:48 a.m. at 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

