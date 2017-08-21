Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital - FOX Carolina 21

Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital

Posted: Updated:
Baby Eclipse born at Greenville Memorial (Photo provided) Baby Eclipse born at Greenville Memorial (Photo provided)
Eclipse (left) and baby Michael (right) (Source: GHS) Eclipse (left) and baby Michael (right) (Source: GHS)
Eclipse onesies at GHS (Source: GHS) Eclipse onesies at GHS (Source: GHS)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.

The healthcare system said all babies born on August 21 will received onesies commemorating the total eclipse.

A baby born at Greenville Memorial Hospital to parents Freedom and Michael Eubanks was named Eclipse Alizebeth in honor of the special day.

Baby Michael was born at Baptist Easley Hospital at 8:48 a.m. at 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.