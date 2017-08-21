Spartanburg Police ask for help IDing suspect they believe is connected to 2 separate robberies

Spartanburg Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a subject they believe is responsible for two separate robberies in the city of Spartanburg.

Police say the first incident occurred at Twisty’s on E Main Street at 9:40 p.m. on August 12.

Witnesses say a male over 6-feet with a slim build and freckles came into Twisty’s with a large clear jar and told the cashier to “put all the money in here and don’t do anything dumb or I will shoot you and kill you.”

Police say the suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie sweater and black track pants with a white stripe down the leg.

Officers say the second robbery occurred a few days later at a Subway on Fernwood Road at 8:52 p.m. on August 16.

Per police reports, a male subject entered the Subway wearing a grey hoodie with a red bandana over his face and black jogging pants with a white stripe over it. The hoodie said South Carolina on it and appeared to have a Gamecocks logo on it. Officers say the suspect was also carrying a grey plastic bag.

Surveillance footage revealed the subject tapping the counter and then one of the employees emptying the cash register into his plastic bag, officers say. The subject then reached into the tip jar and took a bill out of it and placed it into his bag, they continued.

Per witness reports, the subject was in his 20’s. They say he came into the Subway and said “we can either do this the hard way, or the easy way. I have a gun in my pocket.” A gun was never presented, witnesses say, but the suspect did claim to have one.

The subject then left the store and told the employees not to call the police, a witness said.

Police believe both robberies were committed by the same person.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect is asked to contact Investigator S. Hayes at shayes@cityofspartanburg.org or 864-596-2845.

