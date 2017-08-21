Town of Hot Springs under boil water notice; Madison Co. elementary school affected

The Town of Hot Springs is under a boil water notice due to a water main break and subsequent burned out pump in Madison County.

Per a news release by Madison County Schools, the boil water notice affects Hot Springs Elementary School.

The town expects to install a new pump on Tuesday for the first day of school, and that pump installation will be followed by a 24-hour boil water notice, the release said.

Furthermore, Hot Springs Elementary will be affected for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday. Plans to deal with the notice are as follows:

• School will be held on regular schedule on both Tuesday and Wednesday

• Bottle water is being provided for drinking for both students and staff

• Hand sanitizer is being provided for hand washing

• Tankers of water are being delivered to the school to use for flushing of toilets

• Breakfast and lunch will be served using meals that do not require water for preparation (cereal, milk, sandwiches, etc.)

