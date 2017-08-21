Total eclipse wows crowds in Upstate

Thousands of eclipse viewers gathered across South Carolina on Monday to witness a rare cosmic event - a total solar eclipse.

Eclipse parties were held across the Upstate including at Clemson University, Furman University, Roper Mountain Science Center, Fluor Field and more. The events, many of which featured activities and free solar viewing glasses, attracted large numbers of sun-gazers.

Totality in Greenville, one of the places set to see 100 percent of the full eclipse, is estimated for 2:38 p.m.It will cast the Upstate into darkness for a brief few minutes and although it is expected to be a stunning experience, it also poses dangers.

NASA or ISO-approved viewing glasses are necessary for looking at the eclipse in order to protect your eyes. Appropriate filters will filter out more than 99 percent of light - as long as they feature the acronym ISO for the International Organization of Standardaization, EC or the European Commissions' mark of approval and the filter numbers 12312-2. Here is a list of NASA-approved brands.

But you don't need a fancy pair of glasses to watch the eclipse. Kendra explains how to make your own eclipse viewer here using common household items:

