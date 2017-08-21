Rain chances climb around mid-week

Weather-wise, today will be a lot like yesterday. Expect similar heat, humidity and spotty afternoon showers. Expect highs to reach the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains, along with oppressive humidity. Tonight, any rain showers will clear with lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front moves through tomorrow which will bring more scattered afternoon thunderstorms to the area. The wet weather and clouds will hold temperatures in the 80s area-wide.

Behind the front, high temperatures will continue to drop into the upper 70s in the mountains to lower and middle 80s in the Upstate by the end of the week.

The weekend will continue to be mild with just a slight chance at a shower or two in the afternoon, but no major changes are expected early next week.

The tropics continue to be active with two tropical waves in the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico with potential of further development over the next 5 days.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could very well re-strengthen after moving north of the Yucatan Peninsula and possibly affect the Gulf Coast. Another disturbance has a lower chance of such activity just off the east coast of Florida that would likely stay away from land.

