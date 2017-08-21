Rain chances climb toward mid-week

On the heels of the historic solar eclipse, rain chances climb by mid-week!

For the rest of this evening, isolated showers will slowly fizzle out with lows dropping into the mid 60s to low 70s.

More heat and humidity are on the way for Tuesday with isolated showers developing shortly after lunch and persisting through the afternoon. The best chance of afternoon activity will be in western NC.



A front will approach on Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms becoming a bit more widespread as temperature comes down slightly into the 80s.

A few showers could linger Thursday, but it still looks like drier air will filter into the area through the day and into Friday. This will mean it will feel more comfortable with little to no rain chance!

The nicer feeling air looks to stick around into the weekend, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. There could be a shower or two along the TN/NC border Saturday and Sunday.

