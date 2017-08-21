Numerous traffic backups reported in Upstate after total eclipse

I-85 North at MM 54 in Greenville Co. (Source: SCDOT)

SC Highway Patrol Troopers released an advisory telling drivers to take alternate routes following Monday's total solar eclipse.

Troopers say I-85 N in Spartanburg County at Exit 69 had started backing up into Greenville County around 3:30 p.m. About 15 minutes later, the traffic had spread through Greenville County and into Anderson County. Troopers recommended drivers take Business 85 instead.

Several collisions and incidents on I-85 were also posted to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system at the following locations:

Greenville County - I-85 northbound near mile marker 51

Anderson County - I-85 northbound near mile marker 35

Anderson County - I-85 northbound near mile marker 32

Anderson County - I-85 southbound near mile marker 6

Anderson County - I-85 southbound near mile marker 11

Oconee County - I-85 southbound near mile marker 2

Spartanburg County - SC-14 near I-85

Multiple crashes were also reported on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road and Cliffs of Glassy.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.