Huge crowd gathers to watch eclipse in Falls Park - FOX Carolina 21

Huge crowd gathers to watch eclipse in Falls Park

Posted: Updated:
Viewers witness eclipse in Falls Park (Source: City of Greenville Facebook page) Viewers witness eclipse in Falls Park (Source: City of Greenville Facebook page)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Faces were fixed toward the sun as Greenville fell under complete darkness for a few short minutes on Monday.

Tons of viewers migrated to Falls Park in downtown Greenville to feast their eyes on the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse.

A large crowd of onlookers could be heard and seen cheering as the eclipse reached totality, and the park was swallowed in darkness mid-afternoon.

The City of Greenville posted a time-lapse video of the event on their Facebook page:

SLIDESHOW: Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.