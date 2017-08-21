Huge crowd gathers to watch eclipse in Falls Park

Faces were fixed toward the sun as Greenville fell under complete darkness for a few short minutes on Monday.

Tons of viewers migrated to Falls Park in downtown Greenville to feast their eyes on the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse.

A large crowd of onlookers could be heard and seen cheering as the eclipse reached totality, and the park was swallowed in darkness mid-afternoon.

The City of Greenville posted a time-lapse video of the event on their Facebook page:

SLIDESHOW: Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.