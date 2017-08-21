GHS: 6 eclipse-related injuries admitted to emergency rooms - FOX Carolina 21

GHS: 6 eclipse-related injuries admitted to emergency rooms

Posted: Updated:
Greenville Memorial Hospital (file/FOX Carolina) Greenville Memorial Hospital (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Health System said its hospitals' emergency rooms saw multiple eclipse-related injuries on Monday.

According to a hospital spokesperson, five of the patients suffered heat-related illnesses. Thousands of residents and visitors in the Upstate spent hours outside awaiting the eclipse in hot temperatures.

One victim suffered injuries in a fall, according to GHS.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.