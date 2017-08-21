Six couples get married during out-of-sight eclipse ceremony. (FOX Carolina/ August 21, 2017)

Drivers parked RVs and people pitched tents and fits over the eclipse.

"I was just like 'that sounds pretty cool'," Josh Skiarski said.

Skiarski is about to say "I do."

"She just makes every day wonderful," he said. "Leona's going to be the flower girl."

Leona is the couple's dog they've had for six years.

Skiarski and his fiance are one of six couples who will get married during a total solar eclipse ceremony. Vanessa Palacious is the bride-to-be.

"We met at this place called The Graveyard in Atlanta on Valentine's Day," she said.

The meeting created a new life for the couple and after eight years of dating they decided to get married at the Blue Jar Barn in Anderson County.

"To me it was more important- not about a piece of paper, not about a law, but about really being something connected to the universe in alignment," she said.

Before the moon moved between the sun and Earth several couples changed into white dresses, suits and shorts for a life changing experience.

Brides put down bouquets and picked up eclipse glasses.

This is Susan Summer's third time getting hitched in 18 months. She wanted to renew her vows during the eclipse ceremony.

"It was just beyond words. It was a once in a lifetime thing and we'll never see it again," she said. "It was wild."

She and her husband say they married at a Belk Department Store, Ingles Grocery Store and now the eclipse ceremony.

"She's one of a kind, unusual in a good way," David Summer said.

Instead of rings, the two have eclipse tattoos. They call it a symbol of their love during a moment when six couples shared an out-of-sight event.

