Deputies: Coroner on scene after assault turns deadly in Greenville Co.

Scene of reported assault in Anderson Co. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of reported assault in Greenville Co. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)

Greenville County deputies say a suspect has been arrested after deputies responded to an assault that turned deadly in Pelzer Monday evening.

Deputies say they received a call around 6 p.m. regarding a fight in progress on the 200 block of Hamby Street. They say a male victim suffered blunt force trauma during an altercation with another family member.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, deputies say.

The coroner is on scene at the residence.

Deputies say a suspect has been arrested.

No further information was released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: Total eclipse wows crowds in Upstate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.