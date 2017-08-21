Traffic moving slowly on I-85 S in Anderson Co.; truck stop at Exit 4 out of fuel

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released an alert Monday evening warning drivers that traffic is moving very slowly on I-85 South.

Deputies also said that the Love's Truck Stop on Exit 4 is currently out of fuel. Travelers are asked to fuel up at or before Exit 19.

Here is the full alert:

Southbound traffic on I-85 is still very heavy and slow moving between MM14 and the Georgia state line. We have confirmed that the Love’s Truck stop on Exit 4 is currently out of fuel. Travelers are asked to please fuel up AT OR BEFORE EXIT 19 otherwise they may find themselves stranded. At last report, there was a disabled tractor-trailer blocking one lane of traffic causing congestion through the area. Both Anderson County Emergency Management and Oconee County Emergency Management as well as SC Highway Patrol are working to get traffic moving as quickly as possible, but it could be some time before flow returns to normal. Follow-up inquiries may be directed to ACEMD Director, Lt. David Baker at (864) 844-0278 or ACSO Media Relations Coordinator, Stephen Combs.

