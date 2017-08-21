WATCH: NC baby creates adorable total solar eclipse reenactment

Just in case you missed the eclipse, a baby in North Carolina conducted a reenactment - and it is SO adorable.

Jason and Tracy Perry of Leicester, NC wanted to make sure everyone got the chance to view the eclipse on Monday so they enlisted the help of their baby, 6-month-old Andrew.

During the eclipse, the moon passes in front of the sun and completely covers it during totality. Baby Andrew did just that, but instead of the moon he used his head.

View the video here.

The adorable reenactment is probably the next best thing to seeing the actual eclipse.

