Troopers: Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to foot pursuit in Greenville Co.

Scene of foot pursuit on White Horse Road. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of foot pursuit on White Horse Road. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)

A suspect is in custody after a brief pursuit on Monday evening in Greenville County, troopers report.

Troopers say they made a traffic stop on White Horse Road, but when the suspect in question fled from the vehicle a short foot pursuit ensued.

Troopers say the suspect was captured and taken into custody.

No further details were released.

We have a crew at the scene, working to learn more.

More news: Emergency crews on scene of trooper-involved wreck in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.