Troopers: Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to foot pu - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to foot pursuit in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of foot pursuit on White Horse Road. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of foot pursuit on White Horse Road. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of foot pursuit on White Horse Road. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of foot pursuit on White Horse Road. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A suspect is in custody after a brief pursuit on Monday evening in Greenville County, troopers report.

Troopers say they made a traffic stop on White Horse Road, but when the suspect in question fled from the vehicle a short foot pursuit ensued.

Troopers say the suspect was captured and taken into custody.

No further details were released.

We have a crew at the scene, working to learn more.

More news: Emergency crews on scene of trooper-involved wreck in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.