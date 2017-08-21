Out-of-towners enjoy Greenville's eclipse

As totality came to Greenville, one couldn't help but take in the sights around them. For two people who managed to find a prime spot along Interstate 85 for the eclipse, they're glad they stopped where they did, and were humbled by what they saw, but for different reasons.

"It was glorious," said Father Gerasimos Makris, a Greek Orthodox priest from New York City.

"I was waiting for that my whole life," said Laura Etchemite, who is from Maryland. "I wanted to see this since I was a kid."

Etchemite took the 13 hour trip from her home.

"I am an astronomer," she said. "I was waiting for this for so long, and I never thought I would get the chance to see it."

Just up the road from Etchemite was Father Makris. His drive was 16 hours.

"God provided this beautiful sky for this eclipse," he said. "It was worth every hour of driving here."

Etchemite and Makris, despite their differences, have a lot in common. They came to one place today to take in a sight so many wanted to see. For two and a half minutes, they took in what was arguably the area's most intriguing astronomical event in a century.

Day became night, and everyone took a moment to stare at the awe.

"Being here and being able to see it with my kids, it's beyond what I was even expecting," Etchemite said.

Both also considered what happened today a religious experience. Though their perspectives are different, both say it's something neither will forget.

"It made me think of the glory of God and how amazing it is," said Makris.

