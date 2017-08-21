Police searching for robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

Scene of robbery at Citgo. (8/21/17 FOX Carolina)

Police are searching for this suspect in regards to a robbery at Citgo. (Source: GPD)

Greenville Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a late night incident at Citgo.

Police say the robbery occurred at 10:26 p.m. Monday at the Citgo on Laurens Road.

Officers described the subject as a male with a full beard, black sunglasses, baseball hat and blue jeans with a small silver 49 handgun.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the police department.

