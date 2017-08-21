Upstate company snaps total solar eclipse selfies for cause

The Upstate company, Scan Source took the total solar eclipse opportunity and turned it into a time for the community to give back. The company looked to snap a record amount of selfies to help students who love science.

The only tools they needed: a phone, solar eclipse glasses and a moon pie!

"We thought it would be really creative if we tried to set a world record. So we're setting a world record by having as many people as possible take a selfie during a total solar eclipse while eating a moon pie," Kristy Thompson said.

Thompson is the vice president of world marketing.

Their goal to set a new world record of selfies taken during a total solar eclipse while eating a moon pie. Scan Source said their goal was to take 800 selfies; the company should know in the days following if they made the record.

"Our attempt today is to raise money for the national 4H challenge. That's an event that's held every year in October and it's a national competition among students," Betsy McMillan-Hipp, global marketing director said.

Scan Source said for every dollar raised from these selfies, the company will match the dollar amount to give back to Upstate science programs.

