Thousands watch eclipse at Roper Mountain Science Center

When it comes to what’s up in the sky, there are few as passionate as Brandon Dufala.

"I'm a huge astronomy fan and at night I'll go out and take pictures of the stars,” he explained.

Monday afternoon he was sharing his passion with hundreds from around the world. Who were all eagerly awaiting the total solar eclipse at the Roper Mountain Science Center.

"This is amazing,” said Dufala, “I can't believe there are this many people that are wanting to come here to see this."

Michael Weeks with the science center says the solar event of the year has benefitted the center.

"What's really cool is we put out a map to see where people are coming from,” explained Weeks, “We have people from all over the United States. From all over the world. Came to Greenville. Came to Roper Mountain to spend the day here for this eclipse."

Once it was done, people took their glasses off and were on their way.

What do you do with your glasses when you're done?

You can keep them as a memento or chase some more eclipses later in the future. However, if you want to recycle them properly, you cut out the lenses and throw them away. Then recycle the frames.

