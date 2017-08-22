Troopers: Elderly woman killed after driving off road, striking tree in Cherokee Co.

Troopers responded to a fatal collision in Cherokee County Monday night.

Per troopers, a 65-year-old woman was killed after driving off the side of the road and crashing into a telephone pole.

The wreck occurred at 8:36 p.m. on Peachoid Road.

Troopers say the driver was traveling south on Peachoid Road when the driver went off the right side of the road, over corrected and ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver became entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted, troopers continued.

The coroner identified the victim as Kathy Littlejohn Byers. She succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash, at the scene.

“Mrs. Byers was the driver and lone occupant of a 2005 Nissan Sentra that was headed south on Peachoid Road at 8:36 p.m. Her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, came back on the pavement and skidded across both lanes before striking a utility pole. Mrs. Byers was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation.

