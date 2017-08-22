Greenville first responders says no serious emergency calls during eclipse

First responders spent months preparing for emergency eclipse calls, luckily no serious came in (FOX Carolina)

The total solar eclipse may have been what brought in the crowds, but viewers said the real head turner was the groups of first responders rushing out from a crowded basement to catch all the action.

"We went upstairs and all had our glasses in hand to check it out,” said Emergency Management Planning Coordinator Jessica Stumpf.

Their view didn’t last long and they had to head back right after totality. They said luckily, they had some company in the packed communication center.

On a normal day, there's just seven people in the basement of Greenville City Hall, but during the eclipse it was all hands on deck.

Stumpf said they were running on “opscon four”, which means dozens of agencies were working together. As the phones rang and information flooded in, their job was to verify it quickly and send it out to field crews, who are split up into three sections.

“We did a northern, central and southern area,” Stumpf said. “What that does is allow fire, police and EMS to be designated to just one place in the county. Then we have certain resources designated to those areas.”

All day crews said they were hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst. At the end of the day, they were breathing a sigh of relief. Officials said luckily things ran smoothly.

"It's been pretty quiet down here and I think that just goes to show that a lot of people heeded the warnings," Stumpf said. “They got to their eclipse viewing spots and stayed put like we had suggested.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.