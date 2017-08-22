Upstate's largest school district heads back to school on Tuesday

The Greenville Health System said its hospitals' emergency rooms saw multiple eclipse-related injuries on Monday.More >
The Greenville Health System said its hospitals' emergency rooms saw multiple eclipse-related injuries on Monday.More >
Greenville County deputies say a suspect is in custody after deputies responded to an assault that turned deadly in Pelzer Monday evening.More >
Greenville County deputies say a suspect is in custody after deputies responded to an assault that turned deadly in Pelzer Monday evening.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
Troopers responded to a fatal collision in Cherokee County Monday night.More >
Troopers responded to a fatal collision in Cherokee County Monday night.More >
The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.More >
The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
Greenville Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a late night incident at Citgo.More >
Greenville Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a late night incident at Citgo.More >
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >
A suspect is in custody after a brief pursuit on Monday evening in Greenville County, troopers report.More >
A suspect is in custody after a brief pursuit on Monday evening in Greenville County, troopers report.More >
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.More >
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.More >
As if the day wasn't magical enough, several couples in the Upstate said their "I do's" during the total solar eclipse on Monday August 21st. (8/21/17)More >
As if the day wasn't magical enough, several couples in the Upstate said their "I do's" during the total solar eclipse on Monday August 21st. (8/21/17)More >
Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital. (8/21/17)More >
Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital. (8/21/17)More >
The Blue Jar Bar along Highway 29 in Belton is helping couples tie the knot during a spectacular cosmic event.More >
The Blue Jar Bar along Highway 29 in Belton is helping couples tie the knot during a spectacular cosmic event.More >
Photos from FOX Carolina viewers of how they're celebrating the total solar eclipse.More >
Photos from FOX Carolina viewers of how they're celebrating the total solar eclipse.More >
Photos from across the Upstate as crowds gear up for the total solar eclipse on August 21.More >
Photos from across the Upstate as crowds gear up for the total solar eclipse on August 21.More >
Several events are being held all across the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday for viewers to enjoy the show.More >
Several events are being held all across the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday for viewers to enjoy the show.More >
Spartanburg Peace Rally. (8/20/17)More >
Spartanburg Peace Rally. (8/20/17)More >
Tiger fans gathered on Clemson University's Memorial Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming football season as well as get autographs from their favorite players.More >
Tiger fans gathered on Clemson University's Memorial Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming football season as well as get autographs from their favorite players.More >
Spartanburg District One partnered with Gramling United Methodist Church and many agencies from across Spartanburg Co. to provide services and resources to the families in District One such as physicals, hair cuts and school supplies.More >
Spartanburg District One partnered with Gramling United Methodist Church and many agencies from across Spartanburg Co. to provide services and resources to the families in District One such as physicals, hair cuts and school supplies.More >