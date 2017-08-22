Upstate's largest school district heads back to school on Tuesday

South Carolina’s largest school district begins a new school year on Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools will welcome 75,450 students for the 2017-2018 school year, according to the school district.

The school district employs 6,000 teachers. 534 are new teachers and 17 are new principals.

The school district is also adding new items to its lunch menu.

The following foods will be added this year:

Alaskan Salmon,

Catfish

Mahi Mahi

Cheese Grits

Korean BBQ & Mahi Mahi Grain Bowls

Chicken Wing Bar with 4-6 flavors of wings

New salads (Buffalo Blue Chicken, Cobb, Crispy Chicken, Tuna, Salmon Caesar)

Italian Sausage Subs

Unlimited vegetables for all students.

Chicken & Waffle Bar

Philly Cheesesteaks,

Soup and Sandwich Bar,

Build Your Own Burger Bar

All Anderson County School districts also head back to school on Tuesday, along with students in Cherokee, Haywood, Madison, Swain, and Graham counties, and Jackson County’s Smoky Mountain District.

