Upstate's largest school district heads back to school on Tuesda - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate's largest school district heads back to school on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina’s largest school district begins a new school year on Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools will welcome 75,450 students for the 2017-2018 school year, according to the school district.

The school district employs 6,000 teachers. 534 are new teachers and 17 are new principals.

The school district is also adding new items to its lunch menu.

The following foods will be added this year:

  • Alaskan Salmon, 
  • Catfish
  • Mahi Mahi
  • Cheese Grits
  • Korean BBQ & Mahi Mahi Grain Bowls
  • Chicken Wing Bar with 4-6 flavors of wings
  • New salads (Buffalo Blue Chicken, Cobb, Crispy Chicken, Tuna, Salmon Caesar)
  • Italian Sausage Subs
  • Unlimited vegetables for all students.
  • Chicken & Waffle Bar
  • Philly Cheesesteaks,
  • Soup and Sandwich Bar,
  • Build Your Own Burger Bar

MORE: Greenville Co. Schools offers glimpse at new facts, figures ahead of new school year

All Anderson County School districts also head back to school on Tuesday, along with students in Cherokee, Haywood, Madison, Swain, and Graham counties, and Jackson County’s Smoky Mountain District.

Tune in to The Morning News until 9 a.m. for full Back to School coverage.

STREAM LIVE: Watch The Morning News
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.