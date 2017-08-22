Deputy's patrol car overturns, hits house in Spartanburg Co.

Troopers are investigating after a Spartanburg County deputy’s patrol car overturned and hit a house Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Spring Street at Arcadia Station Road in Spartanburg.

Injuries were reported in the crash, per the SC Highway Patrol website.

The house did not appear damaged.

There was no word if any other vehicles were involved.

No other details were immediately available.

