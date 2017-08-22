Troopers investigating crash with ejection reported in Spartanbu - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating crash with ejection reported in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
A look at the crash (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 22, 2017) A look at the crash (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 22, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are investigating a crash with injuries in Spartanburg County.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on South Church Street Extension near Black Street.

A van and a sedan were involved and emergency dispatchers said an ejection was reported.

No other details were immediately available.

