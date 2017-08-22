Coroner: Elderly woman dies after crash involving trooper

The Spartanburg County coroner said an 88-year-old Inman woman has died following a crash involving a SC Highway Patrol trooper on Monday.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Marianne Eubanks of Bryant Road died Tuesday morning at the hospital.

The crash occurred on US 176 at Springfield Road.

Clevenger said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

