Belton police ask for help identifying suspects, vehicle

Belton police ask for help identifying suspects, vehicle


Photo from Belton Police Dept. Photo from Belton Police Dept.
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Belton Police Department is asking for help identifying the owner of a truck caught on surveillance footage.

Police said the people in the truck stole wooden shipping pallets from a business in the city.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 864-338-8450.

