Man captures unique video of jet crossing eclipse in skies over Upstate

Jet crossing eclipse (Courtesy: Robert Harper/ YouTube) Jet crossing eclipse (Courtesy: Robert Harper/ YouTube)
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Asheville man captured video of a jet flying between him, the moon, and the sun during the eclipse on Monday.

Robert Harper said he was recording video of the eclipse near Westminster.

In the video, a passenger jet crosses the eclipse during totality.

Check out Harper’s video on YouTube.

