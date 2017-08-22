Wells Highway closed after crash involving tractor trailer

Wells Highway in Seneca was closed after a wreck involving a tractor trailer and an SUV on Tuesday.

The Oconee County School District sent a message to parents advising that they might want to take a different route to Seneca High School due to the crash. The school district said no students were involved.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth Street at the Shell gas station

The road was still closed as of 10 a.m. but FOX Carolina’s crew at the scene said crews were clearing the wreckage.

No other details were immediately available.

