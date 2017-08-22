Simpsonville police ask for help identifying suspect in Walmart parking lot hit-and-run

Surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle (Source: Simpsonville PD)

Simpsonville police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot from back in July.

The crash happened on July 22 at the Walmart on Grandview Drive.

The suspect was driving a Chevy pickup truck the wrong way down an aisle when police said he struck the victim’s car and then continued to exit the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department 864-967-9536.

