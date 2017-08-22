Don't toss your eclipse glasses: Consider donating to Astronomer - FOX Carolina 21

Don't toss your eclipse glasses: Consider donating to Astronomers Without Borders

Posted: Updated:
Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse is over - but don't toss your eclipse glasses just yet!

Astronomers Without Borders (AWB) announced an eclipse glasses distribution program, bringing eclipse viewers to other countries so people across the world have an opportunity to witness similar cosmic events. The organization also launches programs to help bring eclipse glasses to underserved communities in the U.S.

AWB said they are currently working to announce corporate sponsors who will be collecting used glasses for the program.

Until they are announced, you can recycle your glasses by sending them to:

Explore Scientific
1010 S. 48th Street
Springdale, AR 72762

You can also follow the Astronomers Without Borders website and social media pages for updates on which corporations will be receiving glasses donations.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.