Don't toss your eclipse glasses: Consider donating to Astronomers Without Borders

Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse is over - but don't toss your eclipse glasses just yet!

Astronomers Without Borders (AWB) announced an eclipse glasses distribution program, bringing eclipse viewers to other countries so people across the world have an opportunity to witness similar cosmic events. The organization also launches programs to help bring eclipse glasses to underserved communities in the U.S.

AWB said they are currently working to announce corporate sponsors who will be collecting used glasses for the program.

Until they are announced, you can recycle your glasses by sending them to:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

You can also follow the Astronomers Without Borders website and social media pages for updates on which corporations will be receiving glasses donations.

