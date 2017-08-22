DA plans to pursue death penalty after Stroupe indicted for murder

District Attorney Greg Newman said Tuesday that a grand jury in Henderson County on Monday indicted Phillip Michael Stroupe II for first degree murder in the death of Thomas Andrew Bryson.

Stroupe is accused of killing Bryson, 68, near his home in Millls River on July 26, while Stroupe was on the run from law enforcement in Transylvania County.

Stroupe was captured in McDowell County on July 27 after a chase in Bryson’s vehicle.

Deputies found Bryson’s body off Glenn Bridge Road on July 30.

Stroupe II was also indicted for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Kidnapping. His father, Phillip Michael Stroupe, Sr., was also indicted Monday for the accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

Both father and son are due in court again on October 9.

Newman said he expects to outline his plan to pursue the death penalty during the October hearing.

“This is the first step of a lengthy process,” Newman said in a news release. “I met with Mrs. Bryson and one of her sons and explained to them that the legal process requires endurance and we have a considerable amount of work ahead of us just to get this case to trial. On the 9th of October, we hope to hold a conference with Judge Powell whereby I will announce the grounds that I believe exist to pursue the death penalty upon a conviction of the murder charge. We will also discuss the defendant’s legal representation. North Carolina law permits two court appointed lawyers in a case where a crime is punishable by death.”

Stroupe II faces felony charges in Transylvania, Madison, Yancey and McDowell counties.

