DSS: Twin infants brought to Upstate fire department under 'Daniel's Law'

The North West Fire Department in Greenwood County received two twin infants who were brought to the station under South Carolina's "Daniel's Law."

The Department of Social Services said the twin girls are both in DSS custody. One of the babies is 3 pounds and 15 inches long. The other is 3 pounds, 3 ounces and 15.5 inches long.

A hearing regarding parental rights to the babies is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood County Family Court on Monument Street.

The Safe Haven for Babies Act, also known as Daniel's Law, allows mothers in crisis to take infants up to 60 days old to hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, EMS stations or houses of worship during services as long as they are occupied with someone able to receive the baby safely.

"Daniel's Law is intended to save babies," according to the DSS website. "It is not intended to hurt or punish anyone. It provides a safe option for mother and baby."

