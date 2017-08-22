Deputies: Search underway for suspect who fled Greenville Co. tr - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Search underway for suspect who fled Greenville Co. traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Manhunt near Mauldin Road (Aug. 22, 2017/FOX Carolina) Manhunt near Mauldin Road (Aug. 22, 2017/FOX Carolina)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were working to track a suspect on Tuesday.

A heavy police presence was on scene near Mauldin Road and Conestee Lake Road.

Deputies said a suspect fled a traffic stop on foot.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details on this developing story.

