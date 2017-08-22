Deputies: Suspect who fled traffic stop in custody after manhunt in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were working to track a suspect on Tuesday.

A heavy police presence was on scene near Mauldin Road and Conestee Lake Road. Deputies said a suspect fled a traffic stop on foot.

K-9 handlers and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office helicopter were on scene assisting with the search.

Around 3:15 p.m., deputies said the suspect was located and the manhunt was called off.

Deputies said 18-year-old Kameron Markel Latimore was taken into custody after being tracked through Conestee Park. Latimore had multiple warrants for failure to comply, deputies said.

He was also arrested and charged with resisting arrest and false information to law enforcement.

