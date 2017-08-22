Showers Wednesday, cooler late week

Showers and t-storms will become more likely toward mid-week, all as some cooler air approaches the area. Pleasant air will settle in behind the rain for late week and into the weekend.

Tonight expect a couple lingering showers, but skies should clear quickly as the night wears on. Wednesday will start with a few clouds and muggy conditions, then scattered showers and t-storms will arrive for late day. Highs will warm into the low 80s to around 90 with a 40% chance for rain area-wide.

Showers will push out by Thursday, for the most part. The chance for rain will lower to 20% with cooler temps in the low to mid 80s.

Friday and the weekend look very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s for the mountains and low 80s for the Upstate, along with less humidity in the air!

As for the tropics, we are watching two disturbances currently. One is over the Yucatan and could regenerate to a tropical storm in impact southern portions of Texas. The other area of storm activity is located near the Bahamas and Florida, but it has a lower chance of becoming tropical.

