Some showers today, cooler late week

A few showers and storms today, but pleasant air will settle in behind the rain for late week and into the weekend.

Today will start with a few clouds and muggy conditions, then scattered showers and t-storms will arrive for late day. Highs will warm into the 80s to low 90s with a 40% chance for rain area-wide.

Rain will push out of the area late tonight, making for a nicer Thursday...and for now, no rain is expected.

Friday and the weekend look very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s for the mountains and low 80s for the Upstate, along with less humidity in the air! A shower or two could sneak in Saturday, but the theme for the weekend will be NICE feeling air.

As for the tropics, we are watching two disturbances currently. One is over the southwest Gulf and will likely regenerate to a tropical storm today and impact southern portions of Texas through Saturday. The other area of storm activity is located near the Bahamas and Florida, but it has a lower chance of becoming tropical.

