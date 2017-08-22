Georgia Military College prep school bus in crash with train near Nantahala Outdoor Center

The director of staff for Georgia Military College said six middle schoolers and two faculty members were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a train.

Dr. Jeannie Zipperer said a bus transporting GMC Prep School ninth grade boys to the Nantahala Outdoor Center was involved in a collision. There were 43 total passengers on the bus.

All six boys transported to the hospital for evaluation were later released. Two GMC Prep faculty members were also evaluated. One has been released and the other remains hospitalized at Mission Hospital.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the train was moving at approximately 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The bus driver was charged with failure to yield to the right of way at the railroad crossing, troopers said.

Below is the full statement from Zipperer:

There has been a traffic accident involving one of our buses on a field trip transporting GMC Prep School’s 9th grade boys to Nantahala Outdoor Center in North Carolina. Six students were transported to two local hospitals for evaluation, all six have been released. Two GMC Prep faculty members are also being evaluated at a local hospital. GMC Prep Associate Vice Principal, Dr. Steve Greer, and other prep school faculty and staff members are with those who are injured and have been transported to a local hospital. All students are off of the bus and have been accounted for. GMC has contacted all of the parents of the evaluated students. We will continue to update you with more details.

North Carolina State Troopers were on scene collecting information and evidence near a railroad track just outside the check-in center for the Nantahala Outdoor Center.

