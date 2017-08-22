City of Westminster appoints new chief of police - FOX Carolina 21

City of Westminster appoints new chief of police

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Westminster announced on Tuesday that its city council has confirmed a new chief of police.

Assistant Chief Rory Jones will take over immediately as the new chief for the Westminster Police Department. He has served with the agency since September 2012.

City administrator Chris Carter said Jones has the qualifications and experience they were looking for during the search for a new chief.

"Our police department has benefited from a team management approach of which Assistant Chief Jones has been a major part of the last five years," Carter said. "We are confident Rory will keep us going in the right direction and be of great service to the citizens of Westminster as their new police chief."

