Homeland Park Water issues boil-water advisory after water main - FOX Carolina 21

Homeland Park Water issues boil-water advisory after water main break

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Homeland Park Water said customers on two streets near Anderson are under a boil-water advisory.

The agency said on Tuesday, crews working to repair a water pipe accidentally struck a water main.

Customers on Woodvale Road and Woodmont Circle should boil any water used for consumption for at least two minutes.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.