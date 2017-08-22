Attorney General: Upstate man encouraged minor to produce, send - FOX Carolina 21

Attorney General: Upstate man encouraged minor to produce, send pornography

Bunky Balcome (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Bunky Balcome (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing 11 charges in connection with an investigation into the exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 40-year-old Bunky Wayne Balcombe of Piedmont encouraged a minor to produce and share sexually-explicit images through social media. He is also accused of engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Balcombe was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

