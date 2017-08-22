Attorney General: Upstate man encouraged minor to produce, send pornography

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing 11 charges in connection with an investigation into the exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 40-year-old Bunky Wayne Balcombe of Piedmont encouraged a minor to produce and share sexually-explicit images through social media. He is also accused of engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Balcombe was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

