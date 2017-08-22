Deputies investigating after suspect in straw hat burglarized 'The Pickle Barrel'

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect in a burglary at The Pickle Barrel, a restaurant and convenience store on Highway 11.

On Aug. 15, a deputy responded to a burglar alarm at the business and found the restaurant open with a cash register missing.

Surveillance images showed a suspect in a camouflage jacket, light pants, gloves and straw hat steal the cash register, deputies said. Several items were also missing from a storage building.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

