Upstate astronomer expects interesting findings from eclipse

Furman University astronomer Dr. David Moffett is just starting to go through his students’ eclipse photographs and other data gathered during the event on Aug. 21.

Scientists all want to research some aspect of the eclipse. Among other things, Moffett and NASA want to know why the corona during the eclipse was so much hotter than the sun.

“The sun is at a particular temperature where it glows with yellow light but the corona is even hotter at 2 million Kelvin,” Moffett said. "How is a surface that’s only 6,000 Kelvin contribute to heating something that’s even hotter than that? That’s the real mystery they’re trying to solve observing the eclipse.”

Scientists don’t yet know the gravity of what will be learned from the eclipse because the data is still coming in from scientists and citizen scientists for analysis and collaboration. But this was the most photographed and most researched eclipse of all time so scientists do expect some interesting findings.

