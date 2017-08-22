Deputies say social media post about 5 killed in north Greenvill - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies say social media post about 5 killed in north Greenville shooting is fake

Greenville County Sheriff's Badge (Courtesy: GCSO) Greenville County Sheriff's Badge (Courtesy: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a post about a deadly officer-involved shooting is fake.

Deputies said the social media post containing information claiming five victims were killed in a shooting in north Greenville is likely spam.

The agency urged the community not to click on it.

