Coroner identifies body found under four-wheeler in creek as missing Upstate man

Scene of death investigation on Pearson Road. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of death investigation on Pearson Road. (8/22/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Coroner along with county deputies are investigating a death on Pearson Road.

Per the coroner, his department responded to the scene of a death investigation in a wooded area near Pearson Road off Abner Creek Road in the Greer community Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the decomposing body of a man was found under a four-wheeler in a creek bed.

The victim as identified as 52-year-old Ronald Michael Caporino of Pelzer. Caporino was reported missing on July 27 in Greenville County.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, but the coroner said more testing is required.

"I reiterate that preliminary evidence indicates this a terrible accident and no danger to the community," Clevenger said.

