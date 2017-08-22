Coroner identifies body found under four-wheeler in creek as missing Upstate man

The Spartanburg County Coroner along with county deputies are investigating a death on Pearson Road.

Per the coroner, his department responded to the scene of a death investigation in a wooded area near Pearson Road off Abner Creek Road in the Greer community Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the decomposing body of a man was found under a four-wheeler in a creek bed.

The victim as identified as 52-year-old Ronald Michael Caporino of Pelzer. Caporino was reported missing on July 27 in Greenville County.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, but the coroner said more testing is required.

"I reiterate that preliminary evidence indicates this a terrible accident and no danger to the community," Clevenger said.

More news: Deputies say social media post about 5 killed in north Greenville shooting is fake

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.